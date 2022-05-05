Former Evadale coach on fast-track to trial, accused of multiple child sex crimes in Sabine, Jasper counties

Adam Isaacks was arrested on New Year’s Eve for indecency with a child with charges piling up and his bond increasing.

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League coach was in court again Thursday morning. This time in Jasper County.

Adam Isaacks was arrested on New Year’s Eve for indecency with a child with charges piling up and his bond increasing.

He's facing charges in Sabine and Jasper counties.

Thursday morning, Isaacks was arraigned in the Jasper County courthouse on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child sexual contact.

Now, the judge put this case on the trial docket, which means it's going to fast-track the process to trial.



"Obviously these are, these are very serious charges that have been levied against my client," said Stephen Shires.



Shires is defending the former Evadale Little League coach who is now behind bars.

The serious charges against him are two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Those are just the ones in Jasper County.



Isaacks also faces five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sabine County.



Shires said the gravity of these charges is the reason the District Attorney’s office is fast-tracking the case to trial.



"The nature of the charges, the number of the charges are very, very concerning situation,” Shires said. “The sort of cases are very hard for everyone. The stakes are very high. And the subject matter is very difficult."



Shires said putting a case from arraignment straight to the trial docket is rare.



"That means that it's a high priority for her office and we're going to fast, fast track for trial," Shires said.



He said it's also a top priority in Sabine County.

"I've been in discussions with his office, I know these are high priority cases for both prosecutor's office," Shires said.



As Isaacks' defense attorney, Shires believes everyone is innocent until proven guilty. But in the end, the only decision that matters is that of the 12 jurors.



"I've always said that justice is when the 12 people make a decision, whatever that decision is, because that's our system, and I believe in it. And I believe that that justice is served in that fashion," Shires said.



Arraignment is just the beginning stages of a trial. Follow us as we follow new developments on-air and online.