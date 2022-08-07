'We are excited about being a part of it' | Entrepreneurs seek to build businesses in Hardin County as population rises

Frankie Randazzo's plans for a family-friendly business in Lumberton includes a 5-acre plot that will be home to a sports bar with a mini golf course attached.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUMBERTON, Texas — A population boom, consisting mostly of families, has hit Hardin County.

This boom has entrepreneurs taking note and building more family-friendly businesses in the area.

Frankie Randazzo, owner of Madison's in Beaumont, says Lumberton is the perfect place to expand.

“There is definitely a need in that town for a family-orientated restaurant, or a destination for people to do something, see a little bit of live music," Randazzo said.

With an increase of businesses opening up in Lumberton, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Sandra Womack says it's an investment in the city.

“It's just amazing to see the businesses that believe in this community, and want to come and be a part of it," Womack said.

Lumberton has no property taxes within the city limits, so Womack says a business boom will be very beneficial to the city.

"It is solely supported on sales tax dollars, so the more businesses, the more that people shop local, the more the city is able to do,” Womack said.

Randazzo revealed his new plans for a family-friendly business in Lumberton, which includes a 5-acre plot that will be home to a sports bar with a mini golf course attached.

“We are excited about bringing a family-style restaurant, large dining, a play area for the kids, an 18-hole miniature golf course, and some other surprises that we are working on,” he said.

In 2021, Lumberton saw 37 new businesses, according to the Beaumont business journal. So far in 2022, there are 20.