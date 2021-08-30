1M left powerless by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana getting help from Entergy Texas crews

All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina.

ORANGE, Texas — Crews from Entergy Texas left Monday morning heading for Louisiana to help restore power to more than a million customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Crews gathered early Monday in Orange before hitting the road to head for Southeast Louisiana.

More than 100 Entergy workers from across Southeast Texas will be helping with the restoration process according to Entergy spokesperson Allie Payne.

The company is fully prepared for whatever is needed in Louisiana Payne told 12News.

The crews don't know how severe the conditions are right now but there will be plenty of people to help she said.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it pushed inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds, its danger far from over.

All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind. The weather died down shortly before dawn, and people began carefully walking around neighborhoods with flashlights, dodging downed light poles, pieces of roofs and branches.

More than a million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide, increasing their vulnerability to flooding and leaving them without air conditioning and refrigeration.

Entergy said the only power in New Orleans was coming from generators, the city’s emergency office tweeted, citing “catastrophic transmission damage.” The city relies on Entergy for backup power for its stormwater pumps. New Orleans' levees underwent major improvements after Katrina, but Ida posed its biggest test since that disaster.

Ida was blamed for at least one death — someone hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge — but the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus at daybreak.

