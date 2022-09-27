'Meaningful solutions' : Entergy Texas offering $150 bill credit to qualifying customers

With the bill credit, Entergy hopes to provide "meaningful solutions to Texas families who need extra help."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy Texas is offering some financial relief to customers who are experiencing high bills due to recent challenges.

Entergy is offering a bill credit to help "the core of our company: our customers." The company partnered with the United Way of Greater Houston to offer the $150 bill credit to qualifying customers.

The bill credit is set to help customers with low or moderate household incomes. However, all Entergy Texas customers can apply.

The credit comes after record high temperatures led to historic statewide energy usage. Entergy officials believe this coupled with the high price of natural gas has greatly affected their customers.

"Temperatures have gone up, the cost of natural gas has gone up, so Entergy Texas is ramping up our bill assistance efforts to ensure customers continue to have access to affordable energy," Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas," said.

Viamontes said company officials have listened to their customers and plan to stay committed to Texas communities. With the bill credit, Entergy hopes to provide "meaningful solutions to Texas families who need extra help."

Those who want to apply for the credit can do so online. The application will be available through the United Way of Greater Houston website on September 27, 2022 starting at 9 a.m.

Customers can access the app via computer or cell phone.

To be eligible, clients must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which is equivalent to $69,000 for a family of four.

Officials will give out the credit on a first-come first-serve basis.

