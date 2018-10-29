PORT ARTHUR — A wire cutting ceremony at the GT OmniPort Industrial Park in Port Arthur kicked off construction for a $70 million reliability transmission project.

Construction aims to serve new industry coming into Jefferson County along with current home and business customers.

Vice president of Entergy Transmission Jim Schott says "It gives areas here at OmniPort the ability to attract new large industries and new jobs for the community."

Port Arthur is home to a number of industrial facilities that make an impact across the country.

This new project will make sure those companies have the energy they need.

"We'll be able to move power more efficiently, more reliably in the area," says Schott. "It also means the ability for us to expand economic development."

The project will add 13 miles of transmission line from Port Arthur to Nederland, connecting two substations at Central Gardens and Port Acres.

More power and energy will not only support new industry, but should cut costs for business and residential customers.

"It is imperative to keep some of these large industrial businesses coming to our area," says president and CEO of Entergy Texas Sallie Rainer. "It helps keeps the cost down for all of our customers."

Entergy officials tell us the Port Arthur Reliability Transmission Project took about two and half years to approve.

Harvey played a part in that process and Rainer adds "We struggled with having several of our stations flooded, that caused us to have a lot of issues in getting lights turned back on quickly."

The project should help keep those lights on if another disaster strikes.

Rainer says "This will add another resource that will help lessen those complications from outages in the future."

Construction for the Port Arthur Reliability Transmission Project is expected to be complete in June of 2020.

The project is part of nearly $600 million in transmission projects that Entergy Texas has planned between 2018 and 2020.

