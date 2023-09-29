Hispanic Heritage Month | Entergy Texas CEO and President praises family, community for supporting him during his rise to success

The Miami native embraced his Colombian and Cuban roots and he stayed near that tight knit community while he pursued higher education.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Since 2021, Eliecer Viamontes has lead Entergy Texas in breaking ground on new projects across Southeast Texas.

As the President and CEO of the company, Viamontes said he owes everything to his family.

"My dad did pass away when I was 11-years-old, at an early age. It forced my mother to provide for me when she didn't have more than a elementary school education," he said.

The Miami native embraced his Colombian and Cuban roots and he stayed near that tight knit community while he pursued higher education.

"I just couldn't leave my mother. All that she had done to help raise me, and point me in a direction. And got a scholarship that lead me close to home where I decided to attend my alma mater, Florida International University," Viamontes said.

Earning his degree allowed him to pursue his passion of helping others.

Viamontes told 12News he embraced his slow rise to the top, getting to know people from all walks of life.

"The mission is much bigger than that. I think that's creating an environment of inclusivity no matter what their background," said Viamontes.

He hopes his work as a Hispanic trailblazer in the energy sector will help guide the next generation of leaders.

"As a Hispanic leader, I hope to those that are also Hispanic and beyond to reach their dreams and become successful," he said.