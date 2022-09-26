Entergy Texas, Acadian Ambulance sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 Hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Emergency crews from Texas and beyond are planning to be on standby in Florida ready to help ahead of what officials believe could be a major hurricane.

The hurricane is expected to reach the western coast of Florida by late Thursday. The governor of Florida declared a state of emergency as it nears.

Early Monday morning, Acadian Ambulance deployed 10 ambulances and a maintenance support vehicle to a staging area in Pensacola in preparation for Hurricane Ian, according to an Acadian Ambulance release. The 10 ambulances included sic critical care units, two advanced life support units and two basic life support units.

Twenty-two Acadian crew members will help facility evacuations, storm response and facility repatriations. The crew members will be under the direction of the Florida Department of Health.

The first responders will be deployed throughout the state and help as needed.

Acadian Ambulance, "provides compassionate and highly skilled medical care to more than 21 million residents and covers 62,000 square miles, in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas," according to their website.

Entergy Texas is also planning to help the sunshine state by sending 55 distribution workers to support restoration efforts in Florida. This is a part of the 400 total workers that Entergy is sending to support the region.

Entergy Texas is sending 55 distribution workers to support restoration efforts in Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. This is part of the 400 total workers that Entergy is sending to support the region.