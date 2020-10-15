Entergy reports nearly all of Southeast Texas' power should be restored late Wednesday night

The majority of the outages have been restored in west Beaumont, Port Arthur and Nederland.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy is making more head way in Southeast Texas as crews work to get customers back on the power grid.

An afternoon drive around Jefferson County found neighbors still cleaning up and Entergy crews still on the job.

The majority of the outages have been restored in west Beaumont, Port Arthur and Nederland.

At the height of Hurricane Delta there were nearly 109,000 left without power but as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday more than 3,000 were waiting for electricity according to the utility company.

The company wasn't expecting the widespread outages in Southeast Texas and flexibility was key according to Entergy spokesperson Stuart Barrett.

"We're able to adapt, adjust and respond appropriately. We appreciate our customers' patience because we've been through this many times and here we go again within six weeks," Barret told 12News on Wednesday.

For those who are still in the dark crews want you to know they haven't stopped working.

Entergy reported Wednesday afternoon that 3,662 customers were still without power down from the 108,891 that lost power at the peak of Hurricane Delta last week. Those without power remain in Beaumont and Port Arthur according to the utility company.

In the Port Arthur network, where 2,738 customers are without power, most are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday night with the remainder getting power back on Thursday.

Here’s where Entergy is still working in the Port Arthur area…

Port Arthur along Bluebonnet

Port Arthur along Memorial Blvd between 25th and Hwy-73,

Griffing Park

South end of Pleasure Island,

Pear Ridge between Woodworth and 9th

Sabine Pass

Port Acres

In the Beaumont network, where 924 customers are without power, most are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday night with the remainder getting power back on Thursday.

Here’s where Entergy is still working in the Beaumont area…

Near College Street and Wescalder

Near Broussard, Ohio Street, Hebert Street, and Marie Street.

I-10 and Eloise Street

Area near Pignut Road

If you receive a message saying your power has been restored but are still experiencing an outage – please call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report your address.