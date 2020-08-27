Customers asked to conserve energy as Entergy begins periodic power outages following Laura

The energy company said it's being directed to begin periodic power outages by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — After Hurricane Laura battered southeast Texas, Entergy customers are being asked to conserve energy as the company said it is forced to begin periodic power outages Aug. 27.

The company said it's the last resort to prevent more prolonged power outages "that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid." The move is a directive from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator on the heels of the strong storm and high temperatures.

Customers in the western area north of Houston are being asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity in the following ways, according to Entergy:

Raise the central air conditioner thermostat to 78 degrees. Window units should be adjusted accordingly.

Use energy-efficient electric ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air and help people inside feel cooler.

Close window blinds, drapes and curtains to reduce warming in the home from direct sunlight.

Check the air conditioner filter to be sure it is clean.

Delay laundering clothes, washing dishes, bathing, etc. until later in the evening or early morning. These activities produce moisture and increase humidity in the house, making the air conditioner work harder.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting, and resist the temptation to open the oven door while baking.

Do not allow cooled air to escape from the home. Check caulking around doors and windows. Close the fireplace damper. Fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter the house.

Make sure your clothes dryer and attic are vented properly.

Hurricane Laura brought down trees and power lines across southeast Texas as the storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm.