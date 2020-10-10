UPDATE: Energy to restore affected areas within 5-7 days, potentially sooner

Based on the energy company’s initial damage assessments, Entergy expects to restore most customers within five days.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of Southeast Texans are still in the dark after the widespread impact of Hurricane Delta.

The outages are concentrated primarily in the Beaumont, Orange, Port Arthur, Silsbee and Winnie areas. As of 10:00 a.m., Entergy Texas has around 94,500 customers currently without power down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm, according to Entergy representative Allison Payne.

Entergy crews were able to restore 4,263 customers overnight on Friday. Crews have started assessing damage Saturday in the affected areas and will provide an estimated time for restoration as the results become available.

Based on the energy company’s initial damage assessments, Entergy expects to restore most customers within five days. Restoration in hardest-hit areas could take up to seven days, according to an Entergy news release.

“While the majority of customers will have their power restored sooner, Delta has resulted in significant damage across Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Orange. Winnie and Silsbee are less impacted and will likely be restored sooner,” Payne said.

Entergy Texas has more than 1,200 resources currently engaged in the restoration effort and says it will continue to bring in additional crews to help with restorations.

Entergy began assessing the damage to their high voltage transmission line on Saturday morning. The company’s transmission system remains stable with minimal damage.

At the peak of Hurricane Delta, Entergy says it had 35 substations out of service, and 22 substations were restored to power last night. 13 substations remain out of service, according to an Entergy news release. Payne said 36 transmission lines out of service last night and 11 have been restored.

