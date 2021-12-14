Entergy gives back this holiday season, donates to Southeast Texas organizations

The holidays got a little brighter for nine local nonprofits during the season of giving. Entergy Texas, Inc. is donating $152,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to go toward supporting organizations helping those in need this holiday season. Grants will go toward helping battle food insecurity, funding student scholarships and providing bill payment assistance and emergency assistance, to name a few. “We know that the holidays can be a difficult time of year for some of our most vulnerable customers,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “Entergy Texas is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the communities that we serve and for our partner agencies who do such vital work for southeast Texas.” Local organizations receiving funding include: Brazos Valley Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, Community Assistance Center, Hardin County Strong, Lamar University Foundation, Lone Star College Foundation, Montgomery County Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, Texas Association of Community Action Agencies. For customers needing assistance paying their utility bills, Entergy Texas has a number of bill-payment options, including payment extensions, deferred payment arrangements and level billing. The company also helps seniors and disabled individuals in crisis through its customer-assistance fund, The Power to Care, which is funded by donations from Entergy employees, customers and shareholders. In addition to The Power to Care, bill-payment assistance also is available through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information on bill payment options and assistance, please visit entergy-texas.com/bill-help. Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.