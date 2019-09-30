BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy Texas is partnering with The Red Cross to help rebuild Texas communities after Tropical Storm Imelda swept through, leaving widespread damage.

Entergy is pledging $350,000 in charitable donations to help the communities the company serves.

“Our service to our customers doesn’t end after we get the lights back on,” said Sallie Rainer, President and CEO of Entergy in a news release. “We will continue our work to ensure that our communities thrive, and today’s announcement is the first part of our efforts to help our communities to rebuild.”

The company is distributing the charitable donation three ways.

The nearly 13,700 Entergy employees contributed more than 112,000 volunteer hours to community improvement activities in 2018 according to the release. Now, Entergy is matching employee donations up to $50,000 in efforts to generate more revenue for the community.

Entergy has formed a $150,000 partnership with the Red Cross Disaster Responder to help rebuild after Imelda. The Red Cross says this support will be used for short term relief, such as food, shelter and water.

Entergy says another $150,000 will be allocated toward community organizations focused on referral assistance and safety services for impacted families. This includes temporary lodging, food and clothing for families impacted by Imelda.

