Entergy associates speak on preparations as Southeast Texans await significant weather

“So, this whole thing this weekend and what may be coming here, brings back a lot of memories,” Mike Rodgers said



Memories of power lines covered in ice, and roads blocked by falling trees. Rodgers knows the scene all too well.



“I worked for Entergy for 30 years, and I had an office job. I have many vivid memories of what happened with the ice storm in ‘97,” Rodgers said.



Rogers says the sights and sounds from that blistering night are etched into his memory.



“You could hear limbs cracking and falling off trees and just the amount of devastation that I recall very well,” Rodgers said.



At the height of it all, Southeast Texans were without power for about a week.



“I learned just how angry and concerned people were. Whether if it was how long are they going to go without power and what they were going to do to save pets and plants,” Rodgers said.



As we anticipate similar conditions in the coming days, Entergy crews say they're on standby.



“We're continuing to monitor the weather. that's really important for us because I think as you kind of get closer to, you know, the weather that we can really determine -- you know what kind of assistance we need if any,” said Allison Payne with Entergy.



Assistance and resources that Rodgers say the company didn't have in 1997.



“We had to move those trees off the lines get them out of the way and then do the restoration work, and that slowed the process a lot,” Rodgers said.



What a difference 24 years can make.



“We have the ability to call on additional crews as needed as we continue to get closer to a significant weather event,” Payne said.



So, as we brace for winter weather, Rodgers is asking folks to keep one thing in mind.



"Please be patient. I know people at Entergy, they're great people. They're your neighbors. Just be patient and pray that it's not that bad,” Rodgers said.