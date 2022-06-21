Entergy, Acadian Ambulance Service taking 'extra precautions' to keep crews safe amid rising temperatures

Acadian officials said within the past seven days they have had 18 heat-related emergencies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Summer officially began Tuesday, but Southeast Texans have been feeling the heat for awhile.

With temperatures high and getting higher, companies like Entergy and Acadian Ambulance Service are taking preventative measures to protect the people who help the community daily.

Entergy and Acadian crews have to work outside. Recently, Acadian crews have seen an alarming increase in the number of calls concerning heat-related emergencies.

"In the past seven days, we've had about 18 heat related emergencies just in this area,” Eddie Burleigh, Acadian operations manager, said

It's not uncommon for crews to see heat-related emergencies during the summers, Burleigh said. However, there are ways to prevent overheating that paramedics themselves practice if and when they have to work in the heat.

"Pay attention to your body," Burleigh said. “Your body is going to let you know. If you're sweating profusely, you're unable to cool down, you need to move into the shade, drink plenty of fluids"



Acadian is taking extra safety measures, including making sure there is regular A/C maintenance on emergency vehicles. The company is not alone when it comes to looking for ways to beat the heat.



Entergy crews work outside, so Project Safety Manager AP Castino said the company has a safety plan they follow in the extreme heat.



"We plan our harder jobs for the morning time," Castino said. "Stuff like that to, you know, help mitigate the heat, and we have several different hydration schedules and charts that we follow."

If a person feels that may be overheating, or knows someone who may be overheating, it's important to stay hydrated and make sure you get to a cooler place.