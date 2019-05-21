JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A more than a billion dollar improvement project along the Sabine Neches Waterway will be underway in a few months to help with America's recent energy infrastructure expansions.

The project will deepen the channel starting from the Gulf, all the way to the Port of Beaumont, attracting new development for the nation and maximizing capacity for ships.

Companies say the deepening of the Sabine Neches Waterway will attract new development by allowing ship with larger capacities to come to our ports.

The Sabine Neches Navigation District says the project will help maintain one of busiest waterways in the U.S.

The Sabine Neches Waterway sees more than 150 million tons of cargo every year.

RELATED: Sabine Neches Navigation District honored with Spindletop Award

"It can't be understood how important this waterway is, it's very critical," said Captain Charles Tweedel, President of the Sabine Pilots.

He says they help navigate the ships coming in and out of Sabine Pass. Right now, they have 28 pilots, but they're already preparing more.

"We're training 13 more pilots because of the extra needs of the channel that we see coming," Tweedel said.

The waterway pumps billions of dollars into our economy every year, transporting cargo to energy, petrochemical and military users.

Tweedel says the waterway is 40 feet deep, making it the most shallow in Texas.

"Houston's at 45 feet, Corpus Christi is even more than 45 feet and Galveston," Tweedel said.

Our channel hasn't changed much since 1962.

"It's important for us to not only to catch up, but to keep pace with the size of the ships," Tweedel said.

Matthew Kaufman, the deputy director at the Sabine Neches Navigation District says the waterway is the largest crude-oil and LNG exporter in the country.

"Historically, the waterway was deepened and improved everytime the Panama Canal was improved and so the last time the waterway was improved was 1962," Kaufman said.

To handle america's growing need for larger ships, Kaufman said the waterway is long overdue for improvements.

"You'll see on these ships there is a bunch of red paint, and that ship is designed to sit down where there is no red paint showing," Kaufman said. "When they come in our waterway, there is a lot of red paint showing."

The improvement project would deepen the waterway from 40 to 48 feet, starting from the Gulf of Mexico, all the way to the Port of Beaumont.

Kaufman says the deepening would increase the capacity of a vessel by almost 50 percent, making it cheaper to move products worldwide.

"You have to have a way to get these energies out of the nations and to where you are trying to get them to market," Kaufman said.

He said the project was authorized in 2014.

In November 2018, Congress released money to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction.

The feds will foot 75% of the $1.2 billion project.

The navigation district will pay for the rest, primarily using local tax dollars.

"The increase efficacy of the overall waterway will enhance navigation," Kaufman said.

"That translates to increase efficacy for the owners and the terminals that the ships are calling on back and fourth," Kaufman said.

Tweedel says the project would also increase the width of the channel, allowing more room for them to navigate larger ships.

He expects everyone will enjoy economic benefits, in addition to the ship owners being able to move more cargo.

The deepening of the channel could also create thousands of jobs.

He believes the Sabine Neches Waterway improvement project is vital to keeping the future of America alive.

"We been around since 1881 and we plan on being around going forward. We plan on continuing our good service to the ocean with traffic going in and out of Sabine," Tweedel said.

The dredging is planned to start in August.

Kaufman said they are looking to transport over 200 million tons along the waterway by the end of this year, helping to keep America as one of the biggest drivers of energy around the world.