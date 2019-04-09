ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County saw another win Tuesday in the bid to get a $5 billion Chevron Phillips expansion in the area.

The Orange County Commissioners Court voted to approve a request to survey airport property for a proposed pipeline route.

The expansion could bring thousands of construction jobs and at least 100 permanent jobs.

Orange County is one of three areas Chevron Phillips could potentially build the ethylene plant expansion.

Competition for the areas contending for the project is stiff.

The move comes after commissioners took action Tuesday to make the region more attractive by turning 1,700 acres of land into a reinvestment zone.

Reinvestment zoning is needed for tax abatement.

RELATED: Orange County fights to lure Chevron Phillips' ethylene plant expansion to county

RELATED: Orange city council votes to de-annex property for Chevron Phillips' potential plant construction

RELATED: 12News Investigates: Chevron Phillips eyes Orange County for $5 billion expansion

RELATED: Plant expansion sparks rush on Southeast Texas RV parks