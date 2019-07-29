CAMERON, Louisiana —

LNG is looking for workers that can fill electrical, instrumentation and pipefitting jobs at their project in Cameron, Louisiana.

Open positions include helpers, journeymen and foremen.

Helpers paid at $26 to $28 per hour

Journeymen are paid at $34 to $36 per hour

Foremen are paid at $40-42 per hour

APPLY NOW | Here's the job posting

Simply One, who provides skilled labor for the energy and petrochemical industry, is the company hiring for the plant, the job posting stated.

