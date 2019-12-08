PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Motiva is hosting a supplier summit on Wednesday to fill more than 80 categories of needs, to be filled through local companies

The event is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bowers Civic Center at 3401 Cultural Center Dr. in Port Arthur.

Local companies can register by filling out the form on EventBrite.

The summit is free, and will allow vendors to learn about Motiva, its facility and the needs the company is trying to fill with local companies.

"This supplier summit will not only provide the chance to learn about Motiva’s procurement processes, but it builds relationships and creates networking opportunities among the various businesses and suppliers in the area," Motiva said on its event page.

