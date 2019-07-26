PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Motiva and Port Arthur ISD reached an agreement on tax money used by the school district.

Motiva has paid more than $17 million to the Jefferson County tax assessor's office even though the company was not required to do so.

Port Arthur ISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie told 12News the refinery chose to make the payment to help the 8,300 students.

The payment was made despite the end of a 10-year tax agreement that released Motiva from tax obligations.