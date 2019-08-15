PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Motiva's supplier summit allowed people the chance to learn more about the variety of jobs that'll be available as part of Motiva's expansion.

Wednesday's event focused on local businesses as potential suppliers for the expansion process.

Attendees learned about the variety of jobs that'll be available thanks to the expansion.

Hundreds of business owners and manager came through these doors at the Bob Bowers Civic Center hoping to find out more about the potential jobs.

RELATED: Motiva Supplier Summit set for Wednesday, vendors sought for 80 categories

Motiva We know we play a significant role in the communities that we operate in. We take that role seriously. From environmental oversight to community involvement, being a good neighbor - every day - is something we are proud of.

Mark Woodall with Pilework said he drove all the way from Magnolia, northwest of Houston to see what Motiva had to offer.

"We're a specialty material subcontractor as well as deep foundation engineering and structural engineering,"

His company would provide 'solid foundation support' for Motiva's structures.

Verna Rutherford, Motiva's Community Coordinator, said the networking event served two purposes.

"It's about any kind of a need we have," Rutherford said.

It served to help the refinery know what's out there and to help businesses know what Motiva needs.

Rutherford said there are more than 80 categories of needs Motiva is seeking to fill through companies in the local region.

"We have everyday needs, we have activities, events and venues like this we need someone to host the event," Rutherford said.

With 1500 employees at Motiva Port Arthur and thousands of contract workers, Woodall sees an opportunity.

"We are familiar with the geo-technical conditions of the Gulf of Mexico," Woodall said.

He said for now, he'll have to wait to see if Motiva will offer his company a job.

"I'm appreciative of this because it allowed us to get together and network," Woodall said.