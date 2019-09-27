BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil announced Thursday it will give $350,000 toward Imelda recovery.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) said today that it will donate $350,000 to the United Way and the American Red Cross to support local flooding relief assistance associated with tropical storm Imelda in the Beaumont and greater Houston areas in Texas.

ExxonMobil is contributing $200,000 to the United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County, which is working with 20 nonprofit agencies in the area to provide food, shelter, counseling and other assistance to people affected by the storm. ExxonMobil also is directing $150,000 to the Greater Houston Chapter of the Red Cross, which is providing shelter, meals, relief supplies and comfort to impacted residents.

ExxonMobil employs more than 2,400 people in the Beaumont area, where it has operated for more than 110 years. With current expansion efforts, more than 4,000 contract workers are supporting ExxonMobil’s operations in the area. More than 11,000 ExxonMobil employees live and work in the greater Houston area.