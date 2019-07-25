BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil announced it has started production on a new polyethylene line at its Beaumont plant.

The new high-performance line is part of an expansion that increases the polyethylene plant's production capacity by 65 percent, or 650,000 tons annually, according to an ExxonMobil news release.

RELATED: Exxon, Qatar Petroleum to expand Golden Pass LNG export plant in Sabine Pass

RELATED: ExxonMobil begins construction for Beaumont refinery expansion, expects 65 percent increase in processing

The capacity for the facility is now 1.7 million tons per year. The project supported 2,000 temporary jobs and is adding 40 permanent jobs to the facility according to the release.

The expansion makes Texas the company's largest polyethylene producer according to the release.

RELATED: New Port Arthur LNG plant to bring jobs

RELATED: Plant expansion sparks rush on Southeast Texas RV parks

From an ExxonMobil news release:

ExxonMobil Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line

Increases polyethylene plant production capacity by 65 percent or 650,000 tons-per-year

Project supported more than 2,000 temporary jobs and approximately 40 permanent jobs

Expansion makes Texas the company’s largest polyethylene producer

ExxonMobil said today it started production on a new high-performance polyethylene line at its Beaumont, Texas polyethylene plant. The expansion increases plant production capacity by 65 percent or 650,000 tons per year, bringing site capacity to nearly 1.7 million tons per year.

This expansion builds upon supply advantages created by ExxonMobil’s two new performance polyethylene lines which began production in 2017 at the company’s manufacturing site in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Together, these multi-billion dollar investments will help meet strong global demand growth for polyethylene, particularly high-performance products used for liquid and food packaging, construction liners and agricultural films.

“The availability of new supplies of domestically produced natural gas liquids provides us with a significant advantage when expanding polyethylene production to meet worldwide demand growth,” said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company. “Our unique polyethylene products offer enhanced performance benefits to our customers, including strength and ease of processing, compared with commodity products.”

The project created 2,000 jobs during peak construction and currently supports approximately 40 permanent jobs. Operations associated with the Beaumont expansion are expected to increase regional economic activity by $20 billion in the first 13 years, according to research completed in 2015 by Impact Data Source. Beaumont’s polyethylene plant expansion is part of ExxonMobil’s 2017 Growing the Gulf initiative, which included plans to build and expand manufacturing facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast, creating more than 45,000 high-paying jobs across the region.