BEAUMONT, Texas — An agreement has been signed to move forward with plans to deepen the Sabine Neches Waterway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that the corps and the Sabine-Neches Navigation District have signed the agreement to begin construction of the Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project according to a news release.

The project, which is expected to begin in late September 2019, will deepen the ship channel from the existing 40 feet to a depth of 48 feet the release said.

RELATED: $1.2B Sabine Neches Waterway deepening project will expand capacity, could attract development

From a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers news release...

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Sabine-Neches Navigation District (SNND) signed the Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) to begin the construction of the Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project (CIP). Construction of the deepening project is expected to begin in late September.

"The role that the Sabine-Neches Waterway plays in providing access to global energy markets, supplying the nation with energy products to meet their demands, and delivering military cargo and equipment to our men and women overseas cannot be overstated," said SNND Executive Director Randall Reese. "It has been an honor and a privilege to partner with the United States Army Corps of Engineers on an improvement project vital to our national interest and so very important to our local and state economies."

The USACE received the first round of federal-share funding for the new start construction of the Sabine-Neches Waterway CIP as part of the USACE Fiscal Year 2019 Work Plan authorized by the United States Congress in November 2018. The Sabine-Neches Waterway CIP was federally authorized under the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2014.

"I would like to recognize The United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Sabine-Neches Navigation District for their outstanding work and partnership on the effort to fund and construct the deepening of the Sabine-Neches Waterway from 40 to 48 feet," stated Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick. "The waterway has always been the backbone of the local economy, and we are only beginning to tap into its potential as an economic driver for the state and the nation.

The Sabine-Neches Waterway is the second longest waterway on the United States Gulf Coast and currently ranks third in the nation for total waterborne commerce. In 2017, the Sabine-Neches Waterway saw the largest percentage increase in tonnage at more than thirteen percent due to increased energy exports. It currently leads the nation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and is among the leaders for crude oil exports.