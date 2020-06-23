BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is saying goodbye to a K-9 officer that served more than 6 years on the force.

Beaumont Police made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying they're "sad to report the passing of K-9 Joris, End of Watch- June 22, 2020."

The German Shepherd spent most of his time with his handler, Officer Little.

Joris was diagnosed with heart cancer and congestive heart failure in March, the department said in a Facebook post.

The K-9 officer retired and "lived happily" with Officer Little until he died.

"Thank you for bravely serving, K-9 Joris. Rest In Peace," the department said in a Facebook post.

BPD

