Southeast Texas employees say end of federal unemployment benefits could not have come at a worse time

Some Southeast Texas employers said that they have struggled to find workers and blame unemployment benefits for the lack of applications.

GALVESTON, Texas — Multiple federal programs, designed to assist people struggling monetarily during the pandemic, ended over the Labor Day weekend.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opted out of federal programs back in June. The Texas Workforce Commission provided 13 additional weeks of aid separate from federal benefits. However, even for claimants who have a balance, this is the last week for those.

Some Southeast Texas employers said that they have struggled to find workers and blame unemployment benefits for the lack of applications. Despite Southeast Texas' high unemployment rate, the Bolivar Peninsula has done well, Brenda Flanagan with the Bolivar Chamber of Commerce said.

Flanagan feels the end of extended unemployment benefits could be the extra boost the peninsula area needs to keep thriving.

“We have grown on the Bolivar Peninsula this past year whereas many areas, they have lost businesses,” Flanagan said. “We're looking forward to even growing more as we get past this pandemic.”

While some Southeast Texas employers said the end of unemployment benefits could be a good thing, local employees feel the benefits expiring came at the wrong time for a place like the Bolivar Peninsula.

"When the benefits, the unemployment benefits, started coming out, a lot of people were making more on unemployment than they were when they were actually working," Nicki Hooks, Jose’ Cantina restaurant employee, said.

Hooks said during the pandemic, Jose's and other restaurants were affected by unemployment because not many people wanted to work. Despite this, Hooks said that since restaurants on the Bolivar Peninsula normally get a high number of tourists during the summer months, people still came to work, so they could capitalize on the high traffic.

“For people in a small community like this, I think unemployment would be good during the winter or whenever it's slow, you know, so they still have that income coming in," Hooks said.

Waitstaff at Jose’s and other peninsula restaurants rely on tips to make their money, Hooks said. So, when businesses begin seeing their usual winter decline, it would be nice to have unemployment benefits to fall back on.

“Now that the slow times coming, they're going to be needing that money,” Hooks said. “And now, the benefits are banned."

It could be hard for members of small communities to find work during the winter, Hooks said.

“They may want to work now, but the businesses in the community may not be able to afford them now,” Hooks said. “They needed them in the summer. Now, they may be able to give them a couple shifts, but it's not going to be the same."