Police: 2 employees shot during robbery at Beaumont video store

Beaumont Police received the call about the victim of a shooting at 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Amarillo Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Beaumont business that sent two employees to the hospital Friday evening.

Police received the call about the victim of a shooting at 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Amarillo Street.

Beaumont Police spokesperson Haley Morrow told 12News a robbery happened at the Katy Video store in the 2500 block of College Street.

Two men entered the store displaying handguns and demanding money, she said.

Two employees were shot. One employee is in critical condition, and police said the other person is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Beaumont Police are still looking for the two suspects.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device