GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The arrests for 'Go Topless' weekend totaled 125 from Thursday through Sunday, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.

Over 600 911 calls came into dispatch during the weekend and eleven Galveston County ESD No. 2 EMS units were in use, which prompted the call for mutual aid, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

"This kind of volume hasn't been common since before Hurricane Ike," They're expecting a similar weekend for Memorial Day weekend.

Bolivar Chamber of Commerce ambassador and office manager Christi Cruz said their office has no comment, but they are looking into the situation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story reported a Galveston County ESD No. 2 shift supervisor told 12News there was one death in a car accident as of Sunday, May 19. On Monday, May 20, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told 12News there have been no confirmed deaths.