Not so fast! Company warns thieves in Beaumont against stealing new electric scooters

If you try to scoot out of town, they won't work outside of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Bird Electric Scooter was stolen from Beaumont and taken just north of Vidor on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

16-year-old Abel Crump is one of many in Beaumont who soars through the skate park Wednesday with a Bird E-scooter.



“It's pretty fun, not going to lie,” Crump said.



While many people are enjoying rolling down the streets of Beaumont, some people may run into roadblocks to their fun.



The electrical scooter company says they've tracked "the first scooter stolen and found it located just north of Vidor."



The sheriff's office picked it up Wednesday evening, and the company said they'll bring it back to Beaumont Thursday.



But before you try to steal a Bird E-scooter the company says, "they have trackers that will work even if the scooter dies."

“It's smart for people getting around in town,” Crump said.



If you'd like to scoot around in downtown Beaumont or even in your neighborhood, all it takes is a QR code through the app. It's $1 for the first minute, but be sure to not cross the city limits or try to cart it away with you for good.

Beaumont welcomed the Bird E-scooters to town last month. The scooters are set to stay for a one-year pilot program to see how things go. They are at no cost to the city. According to the company, Beaumont gets a nickel for every ride.