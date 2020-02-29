ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange Fire Department responded to a fire early this morning and found one man dead.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the 900 block of Link Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw the heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story home, Orange Fire Deputy Fire Chief Lee Anne Brown said in a news release. Firefighters saw a car in the driveway. Neighbors told the firefighters that there is usually someone home when a car is in the driveway.

Firefighters tried to search the inside of the home, but were forced out due to the heavy fire and deterioration conditions.

After the fire was contained, crews searched the home again. An 81-year-old man was found dead in the home.

The Orange Fire Department said no foul play was suspected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

