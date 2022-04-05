EF-1 tornado touched down in Newton County Wednesday, NWS confirms

Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks signed a Declaration of Disaster for the county on March, 30.

NEWTON, Texas — An EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Newton County Wednesday, according to a damage survey from the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down along the southern end of the Toledo Bend reservoir with an estimated peak wind speed of 110 mph.

It caused damage to the roofs of homes and camps, several boat docks, barns, and snapped numerous pine trees, according to a preliminary review from the NWS.

No injuries were reported, but Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks signed a Declaration of Disaster for the county on Wednesday.

The declaration says Newton County had widespread property damage resulting from conditions created by a tornado that created a public hazard.

The declaration continues through April 5, 2022.

MORE | Read full Newton County Declaration of Disaster here.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.