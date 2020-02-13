BEAUMONT, Texas — Education First Federal Credit Union held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newly-remodeled Rosedale branch in Beaumont.

Vice president and CEO elect, Kevin Conn said the renovations allow members to have a better experience.

“If you look around, we got rid of the big teller lines, and the big front desk," Conn said. "We want to sit down and have more locations where we can actually sit down and have a conversation with our members. It’s all about the member experience.”

A crowd of elected officials, executives and members gathered at the credit union, which is located near the intersection of Highway 105 and Eastex Freeway.

MORE | Hours, location information

The lobby remodel started at the Rosedale branch on July 4, 2019.

The credit union kept the drive thru open for members while the building was under construction.

Education First says they’re updating facilities at branches so the staff can better serve a growing membership.

The Rosedale branch is one of the seven Education First Federal Credit Union location in Southeast Texas. It's located at 6885 Eastex Fwy in Beaumont.

The lobby is open 9-5 Monday through Friday, and 9-noon on Saturday. Its drive thru is open from 8-6 Monday through Friday and 9-noon on Saturday.

KBMT

