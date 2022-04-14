Businesses in Edison Plaza donating Easter baskets to non-profit organization for those in need

All week, the more than 70 businesses in the plaza on Pine Street have been collecting donations to give to United Way.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Edison Plaza in downtown Beaumont is giving back to the community for spring tenant appreciation week.



They presented the donations in Easter baskets filled with clothes, food, and sanitary items.



John Rollins with the non-profit said this is a perfect example of what people can do while working together.

“If we all do a little, a lot can happen,” Rollins said. “So, I think this is a great example that and local business that wants to get involved in any capacity can reach out to united way and we can connect you to these agencies or any way you want to get out. Whether that's volunteering or donating to the community. Just reach out, and we can make it happen.”

United Way will give these baskets to 13 non-profit organizations in Southeast Texas, including the women and children's shelter, Meals on Wheels, and Boy's Haven.