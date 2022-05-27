Eastex Urgent Care taking baby formula drop offs, donations amid shortage

Medical experts are working to make it easier for the community to lend a helping a hand.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As the baby formula shortage continues, medical experts in Southeast Texas are working to make it easier for the community to lend a helping hand.

The Eastex Urgent Care located at 4310 Dowlen Rd Suite 16 in Beaumont has opened their clinic for baby formula drops offs and donations. Donations will be accepted at this location.

If a donor has prearranged donating to a specific person, they can still drop off the donation at Eastex Urgent Care and leave the individual's name with the donation for pickup.

This effort to help parents in need began last week, and urgent care employees said the response so far has been great. Medical experts said multiple people have been able to pick up formula they so desperately need.

“There is a need, and we are just here to help the community,” an Eastex Urgent care employee said.

Urgent care officials said they know on-line meetings can be inconvenient and awkward and are striving to make it as easy as possible for Southeast Texans to help each other.

As of now, the urgent care has Similac Pro Advance, in both powder and liquid forms, Enfamil, Similac 360 total care, Similac Pro Advance and Similac Pro Sensitive.

All donations will be posted online under the 409 Family "Formula Sightings & ISO" so parents and families in need can get formula.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Eastex Urgent Care at 409-299-4448.

From a full Eastex Urgent Care release:

