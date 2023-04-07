LIST: Easter weekend events across Southeast Texas

Grab the kids and the Easter baskets and make plans to hop on over to some of these offerings in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With Easter just around the corner, area Easter egg hunts and celebrations will soon be getting underway.

So, grab the kids and the Easter baskets and make plans to hop on over to some of these offerings in Southeast Texas.

This is not an exhaustive list. If there are other Easter-themed events not mentioned in this article, please email 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Friday, April 7, 2023

1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Parkdale Mall, 6155 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont

Join Exceptional Emergency Center for some Easter fun from 1pm-4pm near Sunken Court. Come enjoy Easter games, Goodie Bags, Raffle Prizes and Visits with the Easter Bunny, photo packages will be available for purchase

Saturday, April 8, 2023

9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

BYOT Auto Parts, 7516 Shady Ln, Beaumont

Join us for our 6th annual BYOT Auto Parts Adult Easter Egg Hunt! This is not your typical Easter egg hunt - we'll be hiding over $3,000 worth of prizes in eggs all around our salvage yard. This is a 16+ event, so bring your friends and enjoy a day of hunting for treasures. Don't miss out on the fun - grab your family & friends, join us and get ready to hunt!!!

1 p.m.

Little Woodrow’s Beaumont, 6210 Phelan Blvd, Beaumont

Where my peeps at!? Join us Saturday, April 8th for our Adult Easter Egg Hunt! This is a free event! Must be 21+. Surprise cash prizes and incredible finds! Karbach Specials ALL DAY! $5 22oz Mimosas & Bloody Mary's!

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Beaumont Children’s Museum, 701 Main St, Beaumont

Join the Junior League of Beaumont and BCM for a day of fun Spring activities! There will be an egg hunt, Spring themed coloring pages and arts/crafts, and Mrs. Bunny will be there to take photos with the kids!

10 a.m. Egg Hunt (all ages) 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Mrs. Bunny will be available for photos, spring-themed crafts 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. - Southeast Texas Paws 4 Love will be out with their pups for lots of cuddles



2 p.m.- 5 p.m

Sachi’s Cakes and Desserts Lab, 3050 Dowlen Rd, Suite J, Beaumont

Our 3rd Annual Easter Bunny Visit and check out our Easter Menu! Other Easter themed desserts will also be available on Easter Weekend.

The Arc of Greater Beaumont, 4330 Westridge Ln, Beaumont

Join us for an Easter Egg-stravaganza! We will have an egg hunt, Easter Bunny pictures, and Easter activities for the kids! This event is for children with intellectual or developmental disabilities. You MUST RSVP by calling the office at 409-838-9012

11 a.m.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont

Please join us for St. Mark's Easter Egg Hunt! Hunt eggs, enjoy lunch, a petting zoo, and take pictures with the Easter Bunny! This event is free for all. Bring a basket to hunt eggs. Questions? Call Lauren Johnsen at 409-832-3405

9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Doornbos Park, 2301 Avenue H, Nederland

First Baptist Nederland presents Easter Egg Hunt with 20,000 candy-filled eggs, Crafts, Trackless Train, Hot Dogs, Dunk Tank, Games, Face Painting, Cupcake Walk, Inflatables, Door Prizes.

Sunday, April 9, 2023

10 a.m.

Calvary Tabernacle Beaumont, 2455 Commerce St, Beaumont

Service starts with performances by our sanctuary choir and Elevate children's department. We will also have a special time for baby dedication along with a Word from our Pastor. After service we will have activities for everyone including a petting zoo, picture booth, games, free food and Easter candy!

