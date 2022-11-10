Frontage roads at IH-10 and Major Drive in Beaumont reopen after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler

The Texas Department of Transportation is inspecting the overpass before the highway is reopened.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Frontage roads are now open after fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler beneath the Interstate 10 overpass on Major Dr Thursday afternoon in Beaumont forced the closure of the interstate in both directions.

Immediately following the wreck a large column of thick black smoke could be seen rising above the scene.

A caller, who said she lives nearby, told 12News that she heard the wreck.

A witness to the wreck told 12News that a pickup truck was attempting to turn left from the frontage road onto Major drive heading south when a tanker truck ran a stop sign and struck the pickup.

The pickup driver told 12News that after he was struck his truck and the tanker burst into flames and he had to kick open the door and jump out. A passenger in his truck was also able to escape he told 12News.

The tanker truck then struck a column under the overpass.

The pickup driver told 12News that he helped the tanker driver move to safety after the tanker driver escaped the cab of his truck.

Police say that the fire has been put out and no one was injured in the wreck.

They are asking that drivers avoid the area and seek an alternate route while the wreck is cleaned up.

Beaumont police were dispatched to the scene at 2:40 p.m. according to dispatch records online.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.