Marshall ISD announced 1987 graduate Dr. John Cheng died in the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — An East Texas native is being hailed as a hero after witnesses say he was killed while tackling a gunman who opened fire at a church in California.

Marshall ISD announced 1987 graduate Dr. John Cheng died in the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, which hosted a Taiwanese congregation, in Orange County, CA. Five others were injured.

Dr. Cheng also attended Baylor University (class of 1991). The university stated he was killed after "literally taking the bullet for fellow congregants while heroically tackling the gunman at an Orange County church."

"Dr. Cheng is a hero in this incident," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said. "Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, there is no doubt there would be additional victims in this crime."

Officials say the suspect, identified as David Wenwei Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate due to political tensions between China and Taiwan. They categorized he crime as a "politically motivated hate incident."

According to CBS 8, two semi-automatic handguns were taken from the attacker. Federal officials said Monday that Chou legally purchased the weapons in Las Vegas, one in 2015 and the other in 2017.

Dr. Cheng is survived by his wife and two children.