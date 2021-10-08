East Texas hospital to require all employees get COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1

Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin hospital has become the first in East Texas to require all staff to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021.

"This requirement also includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within our facility," the hospital said. "As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment."

St. Luke's Health-Memorial says medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

"Throughout the pandemic, St. Luke’s Health has implemented a broad range of safety measures to be able to continue providing essential health care services to everyone in our communities, including those battling life-threatening COVID-19 infections," the hospital said in a statement. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates. Our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe -- and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible."