East Texas county reports area's 1st storm-related death from Friday's severe weather event

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas county has reported a death stemming from severe storms that hammered the area Friday evening.

According to Morris County Judge Doug Reeder, the casualty was confirmed Saturday morning.

Reeder says county officials believe there were three separate tornadoes that passed through Morris County.

"The second tornado, believed to be the most destructive, touched down in the Cason community at approximately [6:50 p.m.], Reeder said. "The tornado crossed FM 144 roughly a mile and a quarter south of State Highway 11 doing damage to several homes in the area. The tornado continued in a northeasterly direction crossing over County Road 1202 and 1203."

According to Reeder, two homes were destroyed and several others were damaged.

"Next, the path of the tornado took it over State Highway 11 very near to County Road 1225," Reeder said. "There are several trees down in this area. Our commissioners and road crews continue to work in this area. At this point the tornado continued in the northeasterly direction mostly through pasture land adjacent to Boggy Creek. The tornado then crossed State Highway 49 just east of Mount Moriah Church. There are several reports of downed power lines, downed trees, and damage to structures in this area. The tornado continued on it’s northeasterly path north of State Highway 49, passing over County Roads 3109, 3201, 3203, 3204, 3207, 3209 and 3211."

There are many downed trees and power lines, as well as the reported death, in that area. Several other homes were damaged or destroyed.

"The tornado next crossed over State Highway 259 very near County Road 4205 and Williams Chapel," Reeder said. "Several homes were damaged in this area. Crews continue to work in this area to clear roads and remove trees. Continuing northeast, the tornado crossed over County Road 4301 before crossing over TX 338 just north of County Road 4301. At least two more structures were damaged in this area. There are large power lines down in this area, so citizens may be without power. Again the tornado continued northeast. The tornado crossed over County Roads 4207 and 4304, just southeast of Naples, before continuing into Cass County. Crews are working in this area to clear roads and working back toward TX 338."

Reeder says they don't know the full extent of the damage and they have emergency management personnel, county commissioners, road and bridge employees, law enforcement officers, volunteer fire departments, and medical first responders from all over the county working diligently to respond to calls, clear roads, and check on residents.