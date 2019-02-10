BEAUMONT, Texas — East Chambers ISD say they are investigating after a student made threatening statements toward another student.

The district responded to the threat and reported social media post on their Facebook page Wednesday. The district is not naming the student.

12News received a phone call from a parent notifying us about a post on Snapchat that showed a gun and referenced a hit list.

"We also received information from one individual that the student may have extended the threat through social media; however, we have found no evidence to support that rumor; nevertheless, law enforcement has taken action," the district said in their Facebook post.

The district says the student who made the threat was suspended.

"ECISD will never tolerate a threat to our students, and we intend to enforce the full of weight of law and our code of conduct in this matter and any similar threat in the future," the school district posted on Facebook. "We will take all threats seriously and that if your child becomes aware of information that would assist the district in keeping them safe, please come forward and say something."

ECISD full statement:

