WINNIE, Texas — The East Chambers school district last week sent a letter home to students and parents urging them to take common sense steps to prevent the spread of illnesses including flu and potentially the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control warned of possible coronavirus spreading through the United States.

Health officials encouraged schools to prepare and follow safety measures to help prevent the spread of any disease.

Last week, East Chambers ISD released a letter to parents, stating ways for students and staff to practice safe hygiene.

Superintendent Scott Campell says these measures are not new, but serve as a reminder.

"Just to remind everybody that we are on top of it, we are aware of it," Campbell said.

Campbell himself says he uses hand sanitizer often.

"Some people want to say we're overly hygienic about things," Campbell said. "But you've got a lot of kids in a closed area with staff."

The letter given to East Chamber ISD parents follows information provided by the Texas Education Agency and local health departments.

Organizations provided updates on the coronavirus along with preventative measures, to give school districts the opportunity to pass that information along to students and parents.

At the primary and elementary schools, hand washing stations are located outside the bathrooms so staff can help monitor kids.

The water fountains also have a mechanism for the student body to fill up cups to encourage students from putting their fingers and mouths on the faucet.

It's just one of many measures that East Chambers ISD already has in place.

"In addition to the soap dispensers and paper towels that we check multiple times a day by our custodial staff, we also have hand sanitizing stations throughout the district," Campbell said.

Campbell says the timing of the coronavirus outbreak reminds him of the swine flu pandemic in 2009, which forced the postponement of multiple UIL events.

Like the swine flu, coronavirus is beginning to carry over into spring which is when many students travel.

"Our bands, our academics, our athletics," Campbell said. "Our kids are on the road, kids on the road every weekend."

The CDC and Chambers County Health Department believe the risk of coronavirus to the winnie area, school and community, are low at this time.

Campbell tells 12News ensuring the health of students and staff is the priority

"You have to be aware of hygiene, cleanliness, germs and how they are spread and be aware of that," Campbell said. "Keep the buildings clean, keep the surfaces clean and keep the kids hands washed. It makes a difference."