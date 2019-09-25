ANAHUAC, Texas — Chambers County released a roundup of information related to the storm and clean-up and where residents can seek shelter and help as well as how to deal with debris as they clean up following the storm.

One shelter is still currently open in the county at White’s Park Community Center according to a news release from Chambers County.

The sheriff’s office is providing an increased law enforcement presence in the county secure flooded communities according to the release.

The only current road closures in Chambers County are FM 1663 from FM 1410 to Bancroft Road and FM 1985 at Highway 124 the release said.

The eastern portion of the county in the Winnie/Stowell and Hankamer areas are still subject to a 10 p.mn. to 7 a.m. daily curfew.

A federal disaster has yet to be declared for the county and residents should call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 for assistance.

The county urges residents to document all their damage with photos and to keep records of all out of pocket repair costs to their property.

There are several service organizations in the area providing help to residents including Christian Aid Ministries, Samaritan’s Purse and Convoy of Hope the release said.

Christian Aid Ministries is serving 600 meals daily at 11:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. until they run out at each meal time. Meals will be distributed at Winnie Stowell Park.

Samaritan’s Purse is assisting with gutting and mucking out homes in Chambers County and can be reached at Winnie First Baptist Church at 120 West Pear Ave or by calling 409-277-0769.

Convoy of Hope is distributing cleaning supplies at First Baptist Church at 120 W. Pear Avenue in Winnie.

All citizen collection stations in the county are open daily, including weekends, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s the list of locations…

47414 IH 10, Winnie, TX 77665

Winnie/Stowell Park - 335 South Park Street, Winnie, TX 77665

Anahuac: 1811 Belton Lane, Anahuac, TX 77514

Mont Belvieu: 10610 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580

Beach City: 5121 Lawrence Road, Beach City, TX 77523

Wallisville: 24318 IH 10, Wallisville, TX 77597

Double Bayou: 2817 Eagle Ferry Road, Anahuac, TX 77514

Oak Island: 308 Box Site Road, Anahuac, TX 77514

Here’s some important numbers for county residents…

If your car was towed call 409-267-2500 or visit FindMyTowedCar.com

Hotline for reporting damage or asking for help 409-267-2462 or visit Co.Chambers.Tx.us and click on yellow Imelda bar at top.

To report price gouging call 409-267-2500

CrisisCleanUp.org 800-451-1954

