JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County's recorded total for early voting was well over 46,000 on Tuesday night.

The final total as of Oct. 30 was 46,329, according to the county's website. The two of the top polling locations were in Beaumont.

Rogers Park in Beaumont's West End - 11,927 Hughes Library in Nederland - 5,878 Theodore Johns Library in south Beaumont - 5,138

Orange County's total Tuesday night was 15,388.

Early voting is still open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

