Early voting for the Beaumont mayoral runoff race begins today

The candidates are down to former ward four councilwoman Robin Mouton and Beaumont businessman Roy West.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It is that time again to let your voices be heard through voting.

The city of Beaumont is poised to have a new mayor for the first time since 2007.

Early voting for the mayoral runoff race begins Monday, June 7, voting runs until June 15, and election day is June 19.

Early voting locations in Beaumont are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 7 - 12 and from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., June 14-15.

Locations:

Beaumont Courthouse, 1085 Pearl St.

Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys Ave.

Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd.

John Paul Davis Community Center 3580 E Lucas Dr.

The two have spent the last several weeks campaigning throughout the city.

