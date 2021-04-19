Jefferson County party leaders expect large turnout as early voting begins in Texas

Early voting runs through April 27 and election day is May 1st.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Time to head back to the polls. Early voting begins today across the state and Jefferson county residents will be casting their votes on local races – such as Beaumont mayor, city council positions and school board spots.

Hours ahead of polls opening up, campaigns spent Sunday evening making their final fixes to signs at various polling location across the region.

While neither the Jefferson County Democratic or Republican party is endorsing any candidates running for office, there is a shared hope that folks understand the importance of this election.

"You drive on your roads every single day that effects you what's going on with the city," says Jefferson County Republican chair Judy Nichols. You turn the water on every day, that affects you. everyday your life is touched by what goes in your city."

Beaumont's mayoral race is among the most anticipated. It has Jefferson County Democratic Party chair, joseph Trahan, thinking there could be an increase in voter turnout.

"There have been numerous candidates meet and greets a lot of social media activity, I find that very encouraging," Trahan said. Oftentimes, when there is more involvement and more promotion of bowls well in terms of voter turnout."

Texas GOP leaders are looking to tighten voting laws, in the future. Right now several measures are being discussed during the current legislative session and it's sparking division between the two parties.

"I certainly believe that Texas republics are working hard to restrict voter options and by default suppress the vote," Trahan said.

"The legislator is actually making it easier and i think the democrats, if that's what they are saying, maybe being partisan and trying to make hay," Nichols added.

Early voting runs through April 27 and election day is May 1st.