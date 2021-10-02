Early-morning fire guts building at Orange County cemetery Wednesday

When fire fighters arrived they found the office and cremation room on fire with flames coming from the building.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An overnight fire gutted a building at the Claybar Cemetery near Bridge City early Wednesday morning.

The Bridge city fire department received a call in reference to a structure fire at the Orange County cemetery in the 4500 block of Texas 87 just after midnight..

When fire fighters arrived they found the office and cremation room on fire with flames coming from the building.

A mutual aid call was put out and firefighters with the Orange County Emergency Services Districts 3 and 4, West Orange and the Pine Hurst Fire Departments responded to help.

There is no determination of the cause at this time.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.