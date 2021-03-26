Firefighters douse early Friday morning sawmill fire in Orange

The fire was reported early Friday morning at the Rogers Lumber Company on the west side of the city.

ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters in Orange took about an hour to extinguish a sawmill fire early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Friday morning at the Rogers Lumber Company in the 8000 block of Old Highway 90 on the west side of the city.

No injuries were reported in the fire which caused minor damage at the sawmill off Interstate 10 just west of Highway 62.

Firefighters have not determined at this time what started the fire.

The family that runs the sawmill tells 12News that there was some welding going on at the facility yesterday and that they believe that the fire began to smolder in the sawdust and a small fire broke out over night and began to grow before it was reported.

Firefighters had left the scene before 7 a.m.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.