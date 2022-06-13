Few details had been released by police, but officials said no children were harmed.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police on Monday shot and killed a man who showed up at a Duncanville summer camp with a gun and then exchanged shots with officers, officials said.

No children, camp staffers or police were injured in the incident, which unfolded shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

The location is an indoor sports and fitness venue where more than 150 children were attending a summer camp.

Police began receiving calls at 8:43 a.m. about a person with a gun and shots fired, according to a police news release.

Officers arrived two minutes later, at 8:45 a.m., and found the suspect inside the building, police said.

Officers "exchanged gunfire with the suspect," shooting him, according to the news release. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Mayor Barry Gordon told WFAA that the officers had just recently undergone active shooter training.

"Our officers did not hesitate," Gordon said. "They did what they were trained to do and saved lives."

It was still unclear whether the man was targeting anyone at the fieldhouse, or any other details about what happened, police said.

Parents were being asked to pick up their children at the rec center, located at 201 James Collins Boulevard, about a mile north of the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

Video footage from the scene showed police and police tape surrounding a black SUV in the parking lot. The driver's side door and the back hatch of the SUV were open.

More information about the incident has not been released by officials.

Michael Strickland, whose grandchildren were inside the fieldhouse, told WFAA that he first saw news about the shooting on Facebook. He rushed to the fieldhouse to make sure they were safe.

"This world we live in now, it's unpredictable," Strickland said. "There's two forces, good and evil. Clearly it shows what side this incident is on."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.