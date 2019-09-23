WINNIE, Texas — Ranchers around Southeast Texas who have cattle that were affected or stranded by Imelda’s flood waters were spending Monday morning moving them around.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s office in Beaumont posted a short video of a roadway full of cattle and urged drivers to be cautious while traveling.

The cattle in the video were being along Highway 124 south of Winnie according to TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupre.

There have been a lot of problems with cows and alligators on Southeast Texas roadways since Imelda flooded the area Dupre told 12News.

The ranchers in the video were moving them out of a flooded area she said.

Highway 124 and Highway 73 have had a lot of close calls between drivers and cattle she told 12News and urged drivers to be very cautious.

In some areas of Jefferson County the bodies of cattle that had drowned in flood waters were still laying along and on the road.

A Facebook user posted a video just after 7 a.m. Monday morning showing him weaving through cattle standing in the middle of westbound Highway 73 between Big Hill Road and Interstate 10.

The user wrote that right after he shot the video another driver hit and killed three cows.