'Turn around, Don't drown' | Drivers in Port Arthur urged to be careful amid street flooding, high water

If a driver encounters high water, they are encouraged to drive carefully and slow down.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is urging the community to be careful amid street flooding and high water.

Several streets in Port Arthur are flooding, according to a City of Port Arthur release. Officials are warning drivers in the area to ride with caution.

If a driver can not see a street, they are encouraged to, "turn around, don't drown."

If a driver encounters high water, they are encouraged to drive carefully and slow down.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a City of Port Arthur release:

ALERT: Notice of Street Flooding in Port Arthur The City of Port Arthur is urging citizens to be aware of street flooding. If you can't see the street, Turn Around, Don't Drown. If you have to drive, please drive carefully and slow down if you encounter high water.