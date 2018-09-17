ORANGE — The 11th annual "Showdown on the Sabine" concluded Sunday with hundreds of fans in attendance.

Racing began on Friday and continued through the weekend.

Although boat races have been taking place on the Sabine River in Orange for more than a decade, the spectacle is still attracting new fans including Orange's own Bryton Theis.

"I like the NHRA and the water, so watching these boats on the water is really cool," says Theis. "I like fast boats on the water creating waves and watching these guys go around these corners, hitting each other. It's pretty awesome."

Roughly 50 drivers, both kids and adults, took part in the event.

For some, racing is a family affair that connects father and son.

17-year-old Devyn Brown, a rookie driver from Katy, took his father's old boat and competed on the water for the first time.

"I really loved it, I'm excited for next year's season," says Brown. "I got into racing because my dad has been racing boats for the last five to six years. This is his first year driving one of the F1 tunnel boats."

Drivers gave fans quite a show, showcasing some high-class talent as they reached speeds of up to 110 mph.

Sunday also marked the end of the season for the NGK F1 Powerboat Series, which is in its second full season.

The six-race season travels all over the country; with stops in Nashville, Tampa, Pittsburgh and Springfield, Ohio.

However, the series begins and ends in Southeast Texas.

In May of 2019, these drivers will be back on the Texas water.

The first race will be held in Port Neches before returning back to Orange in September for the season finale.

"Man we like it, the people in this area like it," says series race director John Schubert. "We have a strong contingent of boats in this area, Houston and Beaumont. It's just a great place, the water is good and the Orange and Port Neches facilities are fabulous."

When all was said and done, Ashton Rinker from Riverview, Florida, took home the 2018 championship.

To learn more about the series, you can visit ngkf1.com.

